Man, 27, found dead in Sunderland house

The body of a 27-year-old man has been found at a house in Sunderland.

Police officers were called to a house in Fairmead Way, in South Hylton, after a man's body was found on Sunday evening.

A report is being prepared for the coroner and detectives say they do not believe there is any third-party involvement.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We received a report that a body of a male had been found at a premises on Fairmead Way, Sunderland.

“Police attended and discovered the body of a 27-year-old man. His family are being offered support by specialist officers.

“There is not believed to be any third-party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”