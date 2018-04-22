Majority of Sunderland people stand by how they voted over Brexit

A huge majority of people who took part in an online survey said they would vote the same now in the Brexit Referendum.

Sunderland’s result sent shock waves across the country, with a total of 82,394 people voting Leave and 51,930 backing Remain – a split of 61.3% to 38.7%.

Although Sunderland was not Leave’s biggest win, it was the first indication of how the night was going and the city has since become synonymous with the result.

But now a new Brexit survey shows most of those surveyed said they would still stick with how they voted– 83% of Leave voters and 90% of Remain voters.

Leave voters were more likely to say they would not vote in the same way now, with one in 13 Leave voters saying they’d act differently (8%) compared to one in 21 Remain voters (5%).

Nearly half of people in the North East think we would be better off economically in Europe – and a majority want to stick with the Single Market.

The survey shows 45% of readers of Johnson Press titles in the North East believe Britain will be better off economically inside Europe.

As well as this 51% said Britain should continue to be part of the single European market.

The figures show a split between those who voted Leave and those who voted Remain in the referendum.

Among Leave voters, 8% think Britain is better off economically in Europe, while nearly a quarter of these voters (23%) think we should continue to be part of the Single Market.

Remain voters are, unsurprisingly, much more likely to think continuing close ties with Europe is a good idea, with 82% saying Britain is better off economically inside Europe and 79% saying we should continue to be part of the Single Market.

Three-fifths of those surveyed (60%) said they were not happy with the status of Brexit negotiations, with just a fifth (18%) saying they were happy (the rest weren’t sure).

Regardless of how those surveyed voted in the referendum, they were more likely to be unhappy than happy with the way negotiations are going.

Among those who said they voted Leave, 48% are unhappy with the status of negotiations compared to 28% who were happy.

Nearly three-quarters of those who voted Remain (72%) said they were unhappy, compared to 9% who said they were happy.

The study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed by 4,500 people online in the North East.