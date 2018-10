There are major delays to the Metro system this afternoon after a passenger was found unconscious on board a train.

There are delays between Tynemouth and Chichester after the passenger, a man needed medical attention.

An ambulance was requested to attend Tynemouth station to treat him shortly before 1pm.

He has now been taken off the train by paramedics.

The incident has caused delays on the line.

Metro tweeted: "Major delays to trains from Tynemouth - Chichester due to an ambulance attending."