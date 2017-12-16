Magic Maja ensures Sunderland home hoodoo finally ends

Have your say

Sunderland have finally won at home just one day shy of a full year.

December 17, 2016, was the last time the Black Cats' long-suffering faithful saw them triumph at the Stadium of Light.

Josh Maja enters the fray before scoring today's winner.

But substitute Josh Maja's 77th-minute strike was enough to give Chris Coleman's strugglers a 1-0 victory over Fulham to end the 21-game famine.

The narrow win over the boss's former side was also enough to lift them one point clear of the Championship relegation zone.

