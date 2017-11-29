Machine guns, air rifles and an 1890s revolver among weapons handed over in firearm surrender

Almost 300 dangerous weapons have been handed in to Northumbria Police as part of a gun amnesty.

A total of 280 firearms – including more than 100 air weapons and a number of historical pieces – have been given to the force.

Chief Inspector Dave Gould looking over the following, AK47 variant deactivated rifle, AK47 variant live rifle, PKM (Russian) belt fed machine gun, DP28 (Russian) machine gun known to soldiers as "The Record Player" collected during a national firearms surrender. Picture by FRANK REID

The two-week operation, which ended on Sunday, gave members of the public the opportunity to safely dispose of guns and ammunition.

Firearms received include a shotgun disguised as a walking stick, various pieces from the First and Second World Wars, an 1890 revolver and a small number of guns which had not been correctly deactivated.

The surrender, named Operation Aztec, gave people the opportunity to hand in weapons and ammunition without facing prosecution for illegal possession.

If it is suspected that prior to its surrender a firearm had been used in criminality offences, officers say investigations will be carried out.

Chief Inspector Dave Gould holding a 1914 Mauser Pocket Pistol collected during a national firearms surrender. Picture by FRANK REID

The surrender also encouraged the handing in of replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns and imitation firearms.

Officers say the types of weapons can be very realistic in appearance, can be used in crime and are restricted depending on the circumstances.

The force saw the following items handed in:

Pistols: 6

Revolvers: 8

Rifles: 22

Shotguns: 92

Imitation / Blank firer: 40

Air weapons: 102

Other (including ornamental, taser & flare gun): 10

Chief Inspector Dave Gould, Northumbria Police’s lead for the surrender, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their support in making this a successful operation.

“We are fortunate that within the Northumbria Police area we have a low number of firearm-related crimes.

“A number of the guns surrendered are believed to be veteran war pieces, some overlooked or forgotten about and some inherited by families who have been unsure of what to do with them.

"These families have welcomed the opportunity to safely dispose of them out of harm’s way.”

He added: “We will continue to use intelligence and a proactive approach to target criminal use of firearms.

“Removing guns as well as ammunition from our communities reduces the risk of them getting into the wrong hands and the possibility of them being used in crime.”

Police have said that while the majority of items received will be destroyed, pieces of special interest or historical value may be retained in museums.

