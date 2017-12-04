Louise makes sweet music

Louise Jones has hit the right note with her own business.

Louise, 33, from Sunderland, first began playing a keyboard at the tender age of 10 - now her business Sweet Symphony teaches a 240 music students every week.

Louise’s parents worked hard to support their daughter’s passion for music, paying for piano lessons and trading in an old family organ for a second-hand keyboard. Her hours of practice paid off when, at the age of 15, she passed her Grade 8 keyboard exam.

She began working as a peripatetic music teacher in schools, but was forced to concentrate on her private tuition work when music education budgets were cut.

She started Sweet Symphony ten years ago after finishing University, teaching just one pupil at her parents’ home.

Demand grew and in 2014 Louise hired a single room in Speculation House in Concord. Having a base allowed the business to expand rapidly, and in March Louise took the decision to take on the entire building and build a multi-instrument music studio.

Now Sweet Symphony as eight teachers, six practice rooms and can provide tuition on the piano, flute, guitar, trumpet, violin and many more instruments.

The studio has just successfully registered as a Trinity College London Exam Board recognised exam centre, so students can take their exams without having to travel further afield. So far, 41 students jhave taken their exames, with a 100 per cent pass rate.

“Music has so much to offer people and being able to pick up an instrument and play something is a wonderful experience,” said Louise.

“I believe that good music tuition should be available to everyone, not just the wealthiest in society. That’s why it’s my mission to ensure the lessons at Sweet Symphony are both affordable and good value for money.

“My mum and dad sacrificed a lot to support my love of music and provide me with lessons. Now, I want to give as many people as possible the same opportunity.

“It’s never too late to learn and there really is an instrument to suit everyone.”