Louise is settled into culture role at Sunderland gaming firm tombola

There’s only one word for Louise Bennison’s role at tombola – culture.

“My job is about creating an environment – a culture – where people want to come to work, where they love what they do and they’re proud to work for tombola,” she explained.

Louise joined the Sunderland-based online gaming giant four years ago after studying a communication and PR degree at Northumbria University and working in local radio.

“I joined the marketing team as maternity cover and never left.

“I’ve always loved working for the company, so when the opportunity came up to be involved with making tombola an even greater place to work, I was very excited about what could be done and the impact it could have.

“I started in my newly-created role about a year ago and in that the time it has evolved massively.

“My role encompasses retention, talent growth and internal communications.

“We’re a tech company who creates online games, and about 70 per cent of our Sunderland team are working in, or on, tech.

“In terms of recruitment, the IT and digital sector is very competitive, particularly here in the North East, so it’s important for us to be recognised as a good employer, somewhere you can build a career and want to be.

“We’re working on exciting projects that people at all levels working in the tech sector would be interested in – we also have a smart, inspiring team that people in the tech scene want to work with and learn from.”

James Beard, tombola’s chief operating officer, said: “Louise has given us a greater understanding of what is important to our people and has improved internal communications.

“The introduction of flexible working has had a big impact and is a great example of us listening to people.”