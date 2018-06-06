Lost Voice Guy 'delighted' to return with new run of radio sitcom

Comedian and Britain's Got Talent champion Lost Voice Guy has said he is "delighted" to return to radio with a second series of his sitcom, Ability.

The semi-autobiographical show, which follows 25-year-old Matt, who has cerebral palsy and is moving into his best friend's flat, was recommissioned after the success of the first series, which was broadcast last month.

The programme is co-written by Lost Voice Guy, whose real name is Lee Ridley, and comedian Katherine Jakeaways.

In the new run, listeners will be introduced to Matt's new carer, Bob, played by Bafta-nominated Allan Mustafa from BBC series People Just Do Nothing.

Ridley, who developed his act while working for Sunderland City Council, said: "I'm delighted to get the opportunity to write another series of Ability.

"I really enjoyed writing the first series, and it was a joy to have Katherine Jakeaways as a writing partner.

"The process of writing and recording the show was fun from start to finish. I'm glad we'll be hearing more from Matt, Bob and Jess!"

Jane Berthoud, producer of the show, said she looked forward to working with the comedy duo.

She added: "It's been brilliant seeing Lee's well-deserved success over the last few weeks, though it's not surprising how much he has touched people's hearts.

"Everyone who heard the first series of Ability will know just how funny, clever, self-deprecating and, at times, poignant Lee's comedy can be."

Ridley, who won the BBC New Comedy award in 2014, is also the first stand-up comedian in the UK to use a communication aid.

The 37-year-old, from Newcastle, won over the nation with his self-deprecating humour, taking the Britain's Got Talent crown over the weekend.

A former pupil at Sunderland's Barbara Priestman school, Ridley will appear at the South Tyneside Comedy Festival at The Customs House in South Shields next month.