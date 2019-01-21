Lorry fire closes section of A19

A lorry fire has closed a section of the the A19.

The incident took place at around 5pm today when a heavy goods vehicle collided with a bridge and was on fire on the A19 near to the A174 Parkway.

The fire closed the A19 in both directions just after the A174 Parkway an diversions were in place at the roundabout junction of the A174/A19 at Thornaby.

The northbound carriageway has since reopened, but police say that the southbound carriageway remains closed.

Cleveland Police confirmed that the driver had been take to hospital with burns but that his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Cleveland Fire Brigade crews from Thornaby, Stockton and Yarm attended the scene and gave first aid to the driver.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "The A19 northbound carriageway is now opening following an earlier lorry fire.

"The driver has been taken to hospital with burns, however, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"The southbound carriageway remains closed.

"Thank you for your patience."