Look inside this beautiful Sunderland home - a perfect model made in miniature

Could you buy a house like this?

Wally Nanson is searching for someone to take on his amazing replica of a Roker Avenue house, which he and his family called home for almost 40 years. The incredible model was started by the 76-year-old when he retired - but now that he and his wife Olive have moved somewhere smaller, the model needs a new home of its own. Take a look at our photographs showing the minute detail of Wally’s labour of love.

The house now needs a new address. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Wally began his work on the house when he retired due to ill health. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

The house is a replica of the home where he lived for almost 40 years in Roker Avenue. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

But there's no room to take the model to his new, smaller, home where he will live with wife Olive. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

