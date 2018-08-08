London to Sunderland train cancelled due to broken windscreen

A rail service from London to Sunderland has been cancelled due to a broken windscreen.

Train operator Grand Central has announced that the 11.27am from Kings Cross to Sunderland has had to be called off.

Passengers for Sunderland should alight at Leeds and join the 2.08pm CrossCountry service to Glasgow Central.

They should then alight at Darlington where road transport will be provided for the remainder of the journey.

Passengers for Hartlepool should are being advised to do the same.

Grand Central has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the service's cancellation.