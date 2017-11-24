London's Oxford Circus Tube Station closed because of 'customer incident'

Oxford Circus station in London has been evacuated because of an "incident", police said.

Oxford Circus station in London has been evacuated because of an "incident", police said.

There were reports of people running out of the Tube station on Friday afternoon.

On Twitter, British Transport Police said: "Officers are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it."

Transport for London said on Twitter: "Oxford Circus Station is closed while we investigate a customer incident."

Scotland Yard urged anyone on Oxford Street to "go into a building".

The area will have been packed with rush-hour commuters and shoppers along the shopping street.

BTP added: "We continue to respond to an incident at Oxford Circus. The station is currently closed, please avoid the area at this time. Officers are on scene."

Greg Owen, 37, from London, said: "I was next to the tube station and everyone started screaming and shouting and then a flood of people came up the stairs."

And a witness who only wanted to be known as Emma said she heard something which sounded like "three shots."

She said: "There were shots fired on Oxford Street and then armed police ran into me and my friend.

"Armed Police were running up Argyll Street and now we're locked in French Connection."