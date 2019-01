Sparks from a log burner have been blamed for a fire which killed 20 chickens in Sunderland.

Crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central dealt with a fire at Downhill Allotments on Tuesday afternoon.

Some of the damage. Pic: TWFRS

Firefighters rescued 130 chickens but 20 had died due to smoke inhalation.

The fire was caused by embers from a log burner and damaged sheds and chicken coops.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Service is urging people to take extra care when using log burners.

For safety tips, visit the brigade website.

Sheds and chicken coops were destroyed in the blaze. Pic: TWFRS