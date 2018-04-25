Local elections 2018 ward profiles – Millfield

The Conservative Party Candidate – Gwennyth GIBSON

I’m standing again for election in Millfield because we don’t need any more Labour councillors, we need more people to hold them to account.

I’m appalled by the way Labour has let the city centre decline.

The Vaux site is still waiting for development despite millions spent, Sunniside slumbers and prime stores have closed.

Following the disgraceful report into Sunderland’s children’s services and widespread criticism over the lack of development, we need an alternative voice in the Council Chamber.

If elected I will work to improve the quality of life for all ward residents.

Green Party candidate – Billy Scott HOWELLS

I believe the Labour dominated council has failed the residents of Sunderland and the Lib Dems are not standing up for residents as they claim to.

Waste collection is still an issue in Millfield and needs to be urgently improved.

As a Green, I’m a progressive candidate but also a firm supporter of Brexit.

As a councillor I would work to ensure that, despite issues at the national level, Brexit brings benefits for the people of Sunderland as they intended it to.

Vote Green for real, sustainable change and representation on the issues you care about.

Labour and Co-operative Party – Iain William KAY

Having represented the communities in Millfield Ward for the last eight years I am aware of the problems the area faces, and the priorities for the future.

I want to continue doing my best.

The experience I have of delivering good quality public service is needed more than ever before, due to the savage impact Tory and Lib Dem cuts have had on our community.

The Labour Council is investing more money in frontline services, helping to deal with fly-tipping and litter.

I am an active community councillor attending many different organisations across the whole ward working with residents.

Liberal Democrat Focus Team – Andrew Michael WOOD

From speaking to local residents, it is clear that there is a strong desire to be heard and to see changes in our area.

Residents appreciate the great work Niall Hodson has been doing within the community, but more change is needed.

Their support can help elect another Liberal Democrat Councillor who will help Niall.

I will work with Niall to offer residents a louder voice.

A larger opposition voice in the council will make sure that Labour’s mismanagement and waste will be stopped.

Only the Liberal Democrats will stand up for Millfield, Pallion, Thornhill and the City Centre.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service