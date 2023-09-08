Watch more videos on Shots!

A former bartender who trained to help save lives with the fire and rescue service has received top honours.

Matthew Noble, 30, from Houghton, studied Geography at university and worked in a bar and as a sales advisor before deciding to follow in his family's footsteps into the emergency services.

Matthew's dad was a firefighter for 25 years, working at a number of community fire stations in Tyne and Wear, including Rainton Bridge, and his brother works for Durham Constabulary.

“I wanted to pursue a career where I was helping others and making a real difference to people who need help," he said.

The 30-year-old joined Green Watch in the Fire Control Room at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) in March 2022 as an apprentice, and has achieved a much-desired distinction grade at the end of his 15-month apprenticeship.

Fire chiefs say the star worker excelled during the Ofsted-approved Emergency Call Handler Apprenticeship programme, and he believes what he has learnt on the course will be crucial to the work he does for the fire service.

He described the course as being enjoyable, well-balanced, inclusive and interesting.

“The course encourages you to continually practice major aspects of the role whilst also asking you to reflect on what you have done, and why you are doing it," he said.

“This has massively helped strengthen my understanding of the various facets we have to consider as a team when dealing with emergency calls, and the overall tasks carried out within our Control room.”

He added: “The course was very beneficial, as it focused on the key aspects of Control, such as the handling of emergency calls, operating the radio and carrying out the resulting actions required from an incident.

“These elements are integral to the training as they are used continually on a daily basis. The study of these areas are crucial to becoming a competent Firefighter in Control.”

Ofsted inspectors visited the fire and rescue service in 2022, and said they were ‘extremely impressed’ by the Fire Control apprentices and the manner in which they handled the calls, their approach to the callers and the way they gathered information that was used to dispatch the appliances to the incidents in hand.

The call handler apprenticeship programme encompasses every aspect of the role, from the appliance-mobilising process through to emergency incident management and radio communications.

Matthew is one of four TWFRS apprentices who studied on the new course, and they are part of a 30-strong team of Emergency Call Handlers who help to keep Tyne and Wear safe from harm.

In 2021, the TWFRS Control Room team answered 110,000 calls from concerned residents across the region, which broke down to 30,000 emergency calls and 80,000 non-emergency calls.

Paul Russell, Area Manager Community Safety, said: “We are so proud of our Fire Control apprentices who have successfully completed the Emergency Call Handler Apprenticeship programme.

“It is a very challenging and hands-on course which is intentionally designed to test and equip the call handlers with skills and learning scenarios that will put them on the right road for working in our Control room.

“The excellent qualities of the course is not only of benefit to the Service with our staff experiencing thorough on-the-job training of the highest calibre, but the candidates themselves will leave the apprenticeship with a recognised qualification that will be invaluable for their own personal career development.”