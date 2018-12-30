LIVE: Part of Sunderland's Mowbray Road sealed off as three people taken to hospital after reports of road collision

A stretch of Sunderland's Mowbray Road has been sealed off and three people taken to hospital after reports of a road collision this morning.
A large police and ambulance response to the incident was reported, with more than a dozen vehicles dispatched to the scene shortly after 11.30am.
A police cordon was put in place in the street. A police van and a silver Vauxhall Corsa both appeared to have been damaged in the incident.
A spokesman for North East ambulance Service said: "We were called today at 11.30pm with a report of a road traffic collision.
"We dispatched two double crews and one hazardous area response team.
"Three patients were taken to Sunderland Royal."
The Echo has contacted Northumbria Police about the incident and is awaiting a response.
More to follow on this story.