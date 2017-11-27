Little Mix to play Gateshead International Stadium as part of 2018 summer tour

Girl band Little Mix are to play Gateshead International Stadium next year.

The group, which includes South Shields girls Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards, will play 15 dates on their Summer Hits tour in July.

Tickets are set to go on sale later this week.

The band, whose members also include Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, tweeted: "The #GloryDaysTour might be over but we’re SO excited to announce that the Little Mix Summer Hits Tour 2018 is COMINGGG to the UK!

"Tickets are out THIS Thursday at 9:30AM GMT, so get ready...get set... X the girls."