Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall to take on Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief

South Shields singer Jade Thirlwall is among celebrities signed up to take on a mountain expedition for Red Nose Day.

Jade and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, both from Little Mix, will join former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, Love Island's Dani Dyer, TV hosts Dan Walker, Alexander Armstrong and Anita Rani, NFL sports pundit Osi Umenyiora and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas in a bid to conquer the 19,000ft mountain for Comic Relief.

Jade and her nephew at the Boxing Day Dip.

They will follow in the footsteps of Gary Barlow's original fundraising team, which took on the climb 10 years ago, raising £1.5million for the charity. Fearne Cotton, Chris Moyles and Cheryl were just some of those who took part.

The nine-strong team will begin the ascent next month for a special one-hour documentary, Kilimanjaro: The Return, which will air on BBC One.

Jade, who stands as a patron for local charity Cancer Connections, said: "Leigh-Anne and I went to Liberia in 2014 for Red Nose Day and we have seen first-hand how much work this incredible charity does and how much it is needed.

"The nerves are certainly starting to kick in for the climb, but I'm lucky I will have Leigh-Anne up there with me and I can't wait to get stuck in with everyone!"

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne added: "It's so amazing to be part of this challenge for Comic Relief. I can't wait to get to the top of Kilimanjaro, and knowing that we are doing it for Comic Relief makes it incredibly special."

The climb will be part of a programme of shows, sketches, challenges and celebrity fun, all planned for the lead-up to the main event which will be broadcast live on March 15.