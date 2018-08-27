Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall returns home for Bank Holiday party in South Shields

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall proved there's no place like home when she returned to party in South Shields for a second time in a matter of weeks.

The former X Factor talent spent Sunday night catching up with old friends and dancing the night away at new club House of Diamonds in the town.

The South Shields native is friends with club owner Kerrie Katopodis, who first got to know the star when she hosted her 21st birthday party at Club del Mar in South Shields.

Since then Jade has enjoyed a number of nights out in her home town and just last month she was joined by band mate and fellow local lass Perrie Edwards, as well as Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock to party at the club, along with a host of their celebrity friends.

Kerrie, 45, from Harton, she was delighted that Jade had been so quick to return to the venue, saying that everyone had a brilliant night once again.

Jade Thirlwall on the dance floor of House of Diamonds.

She said: "Jade came along with her mum Norma, her family and her friends. It was a really good night.

"She arrived around 12.30am on the Sunday night and stayed until the end.

"Then once the club closed we took some photos all together on the dance floor.

"It was lovely to have her there and it was a really good night.

"We have started to hold an R&B night on a Sunday and Jade loves R&B."

Kerrie added: "She is really heavily involved in the gay scene and is coming to launch our gay night which will start up on Friday nights at the end of September.

"Some of her dance troupe are also gay and they teach classes and things, so they are also going to come and do something for us.

"They are all so supportive and it is lovely how Jade has always supported us."

Jade, 25, is known for her role as a patron of local charity Cancer Connections and has taken part in the South Shields Boxing Day Dip on her birthday for a number of years in aid of the organisation.

As part of her charitable efforts, the star also works with club owner Kerrie to sell her old clothes through the Empire Pre-Loved Dress Agency, which has raised more than £6,000 for Cancer Connections.

