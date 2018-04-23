Little Frederick born the same day as new Royal baby

Ecstatic couple Ashleigh and Richard Henry welcomed baby son Frederick Edward Henry at Sunderland Royal Hospital shortly after 9am on Monday - just hours before the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child.

“I’m really happy because it’s my due date as well,” said Ashleigh, 31.

The Duchess of Cambridge with her newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. Pic by PA.

“I didn’t think he would be coming anytime soon after the last week or so, but then my waters broke just before midnight.”

It is the couple’s first child after they got married last year.

“We got married last July and he has come along almost straight away,” added Ashley.

Little Frederick, whose parents live in East Boldon, weighed in at 8lbs 4oz and his parents are now eagerly awaiting what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be naming their own son, who will be a younger brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. “We’re waiting with bated breath to be honest,” added Ashleigh.

“I love the Royal Family and I think for us this is going to be something to remember for us.

“We’ll have to see what the name is.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed their newborn son off to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

Proud parents William and Kate introduced the baby prince to the hundreds of cameras and well-wishers who were gathered in front of the private maternity unit in Paddington.

The duchess gave birth to the 8lb 7oz baby boy at 11.01am on patriotic St George’s Day after being admitted before 6am on Monday.

During his first photocall, the baby was wrapped in a white lace shawl with a matching hat.

The Duke said they were “very delighted” and joked that he now had “thrice the worry now”.

He added: “We didn’t keep you waiting too long this time.”