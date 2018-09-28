Likely cause of Mill House pub blaze revealed by fire service investigators

An investigation into a fire which has left a pub and restaurant in ruins has found two possible causes.

The Mill House, near to Springwell Village, caught light on the afternoon of Thursday, September 13, leading to the roads around it to be closed off while Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service battled the flames and smoke.

Police closed off the road as firefighters brought the blaze under control.

There were 26 firefighters and three officers from Washington, Birtley, Byker, Farringdon and Gosforth fire stations at the incident, with an aerial ladder platform also drafted in to help the crews.

The cause of the incident has been under investigation since.

Today, the service has confirmed it has found two likely causes

A spokesperson said: "Our Fire Investigation team has confirmed that the fire was accidental, with two likely causes.

The aerial ladder platform in action as Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tackled the fire.

"Either a cigarette was carelessly discarded or there was a rubbish fire outside the pub.

"Due to the strong winds that evening, the fire from either possible sources quickly helped the fire to spread to the building.”

Earlier this week, the business said it could be closed for up to six months while repairs are carried out.

The statement posted on its Facebook page said: "Most people are aware of the tragic situation, The Mill House recently suffered a devastating fire.

Firefighters on the scene earlier this month.

"The past week has been extremely difficult for everyone involved, including staff, customers, management and owners.

"The Mill House will be closed for three to six months.

"Any functions or bookings after this time will be honoured.

"We will of course post more information when are more aware of time frames.

"Please be patient."

It also said any functions booked within that time period should email enquiries@millhousebarrestaurant.com.

The business has not returned calls or messages from the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette.