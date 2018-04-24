Light fitting’s fall closes Sunderland’s National Glass Centre

The National Glass Centre remains closed today after a light fitting crashed to the floor in its shop.

Visitors were asked to clear the attraction after the fitting fell to the ground on Saturday and has stayed shut since.

Shortly after the incident the centre was closed to the public, while its cause could be determined. University of Sunderland spokesman

Now the University of Sunderland, which runs the centre with Sunderland City Council, has explained it has been closed off while checks are made of all the other fittings of the same kind throughout the building.

Last month the centre also became home to the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, which has its own dedicated space within the complex.

A university spokesman said: “On Saturday a light fitting fell from the ceiling at National Glass Centre and thankfully no one was injured.

“Shortly after the incident the centre was closed to the public, while its cause could be determined.

“After a full inspection we were unable to identify the cause but, not willing to take any risks, we took the decision to replace all light fittings of the same design.

“This work is being carried out now and the centre is expected to re-open on Wednesday, April 25.

“Access for staff and students to the studios and hot workshops has been maintained as there are different light fittings in this area.”

The centre’s social media sites have stated it would reopen today and sited a “technical issue” and “unforeseen circumstances” for the closure during the last few days.

Tiny Tweeties music class for youngsters and adult courses have still gone ahead.

Details about the opening times and events at the Liberty Way centre can be found via http://nationalglasscentre.com/.