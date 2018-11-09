Lift at Sunderland Metro station out of action after being vandalised by yobs

A lift at a Sunderland Metro station has been put out of action after it was left vandalised.

Yobs got into the lift and damaged lift fittings and the glass inside.

The incident has been reported to British Transport Police for investigation.

It is out of action until further notice.

A spokesman for Metro operator Nexus said: "The platform one lift at St Peter's was found in a vandalised state early this morning.

"The lift will be out of service for most of the day while repairs are carried out.

"Staff are at the station and are assessing the damage so that it can be fixed.

"Someone has got into the lift and damaged the lighting and the safety glass.

"This is criminal damage and is completely unacceptable.

"The matter has been reported to the British Transport Police.

"The Metro has network of CCTV cameras so the offenders can be pinpointed using this footage."