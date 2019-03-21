Lego brick animal trail returning to WWT Washington

It’s back! The giant LEGO brick animal trail is returning to WWT Washington this Easter – and organisers say this year’s will be bigger and better than ever.

There will be three new models plus interactive workshops and a redesigned trail to offer a family fun day out.

The trail will include giant, colourful sculptures – including past favourites Lottie the otter, Kate the kingfisher and Natalie the nene goose – sitting alongside their real-life cousins.

And visitors will be able to meet the giant water vole, short-eared owl and stork models for the very first time.

Visitors can explore the wetlands as they complete the trail and take part in the interactive LEGO brick workshops, with a nail-biting team activity and an exciting individual challenge before building their own LEGO brick mini owl figure to take home.

There is an extra charge for the workshop and places must be booked at wwt.org.uk/LegoWorkshopsWA

Centre manager Gill Pipes said: “We know from our previous two LEGO events that people of all ages love our LEGO brick animal trail and we’re so excited to see these giant models return.

“The three new characters are a brilliant addition and the trail is a really fun way to highlight some of the wetland species that WWT works hard to protect, such as the iconic Hawaiian goose and loveable Asian short-clawed otter.

“We hope that as well as being a fun family event, this year’s trail will help deliver the message of conservation and wetland wildlife to a young audience; gently nurturing a passion that may see them grow into adults who want to help protect wetlands and the wildlife that depends on them for years to come.”

The LEGO brick animal trail runs from Saturday, April 6, to Monday, May 6, with interactive workshops held on set days during the Easter holidays.