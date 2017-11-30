Launch of Sunderland festive ice rink cancelled due to bad weather

The launch of an ice rink in Sunderland city centre has been cancelled.

The annual festive attraction was due to be launched with a gala event tonight from 6pm where professional solo skaters Gary Beacom and Lisa Brewin were due to officially open the venue to the public.

But bad weather has meant organisers have had to cancel it.

The launch is due to be rearranged for another date which will be announced in the coming days.

The open-air ice rink is set to be open until the first week in January as part of the Christmas celebrations in the city centre, organised by Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID).