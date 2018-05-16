Launch of new Sunderland arts and craft workshops

A new programme of arts and craft sessions begin this week, giving Wearsiders the chance to try their hand at something new this summer.

Several of the workshops are aimed at marking the arrival of the Tall Ships into the city in July.

The tall ship Royalist which will be on Wearside this summer. Photo courtesy of Sail Training International.

One of these courses, Fun with Fabrics: Maritime and More, will be led by textile artist Kath Price.

Her two-hour sessions will be held at the South Hylton Tansy Centre and focus on seascapes and sea creatures using techniques such as clippy, hooky, patchwork, collage and embroidery.

“Maritime and More is a six-week course following on from a previous course, although new participants are more than welcome. During this new course we’ll be working on themes of sea birds and ammonites as well as finishing off bunting and other communal pieces from the previous course,” explained Kath.

The course will be held on Monday afternoons, 1.30pm to 3.30pm from this week to June 25 at the Tansy Centre, and each session will cost £3 per person.

Other highlights this season include:

* Theatre and performance skills, Grindon Church Community Project, Grindon URC Church, Sunday, May 20, to Sunday July 8, (2pm to 4pm), £2 per session.

* Singing for the soul, Carnegie Community Corner, Hendon, this week to Tuesday, July 17, (10am to 11.30am), £2 per session.

* Photography, St Oswald’s Communicare Centre, Gladwyn Road, Sunderland, Friday, May 18, to Friday, July 27, (6.30pm to 8.30pm), £3 per session.

* Creative writing, Carnegie Community Corner, Hendon, every fortnight from this week to Tuesday, July 24, (1.30pm to 3.30pm), £2 per session.

To see the full workshop programme visit www.theculturalspring.org.uk

To book a course call (0191) 4278197 or email booking@theculturalspring.org.uk