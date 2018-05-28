Latimer’s fishing for new talent: Fishmonger assistant and cafe apprentice among jobs going at growing seafood deli and cafe

Whitburn’s award-winning Latimer’s Seafood Deli & Cafe is looking to recruit new talent to its apprenticeship programme and growing team of 27 staff.

Owners Ailsa and Robert Latimer are looking for a team leader, a fishmonger assistant, a café assistant and a café apprentice to help them drive the thriving business forward.

“The North East produces some of the best seafood in the UK and the area has a rich fishing heritage, which we are passionate about supporting,” said Robert.

“Our apprenticeship programme is aimed at passing on our specialist knowledge and expertise to the next generation, ensuring that these skills don’t die out, while also supporting local producers.

“Every member of our growing team of 27 staff is trained by us and each has the opportunity to help out in all areas of the business, from the café to the deli. Each role is integral to our success, with a love of seafood, a passion to learn and good work ethic being essential.” Chloe Swinhoe, 16, from Sunderland, who joined team as a fishmonger and shop assistant in November last year, said: “Since starting my apprenticeship I have learned so much about the fishing and the seafood industry in the North East.

“Robert and Ailsa make sure we are fully supported and that we also have the chance to visit the fishing quays and local the fisherman who supply us.

“Serving fresh quality seafood is really important to us, with 90 per cent being locally sourced, which is brilliant for the local industry and also means that customer’s are served with the best seafood.”

Ailsa Latimer added: “We work closely with the colleges such as Newcastle College and Gateshead College to ensure we offer the right support for our apprentices to successfully complete all aspects of their apprenticeship.”

For more information visit and to find out how to apply, visit http://latimers.com/job-vacancies/