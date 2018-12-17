Late evening Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve Metro timetable released

Details of later evening services on the Metro system over Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve have been released.

On Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24, a weekday service will run until about 6.30pm, with an hourly service thereafter (and a 30 minute service in Newcastle city centre) until about 11pm.

Trains will also run to a weekday timetable on New Year’s Eve, Monday, December 31, until approximately 10pm then at a half hourly frequency (and a 15 minute service in Newcastle city centre) until about 11:00pm.

There will be additional trains running to accommodate the crowds expected for Newcastle’s early evening New Year’s Eve fireworks display, which is a free event at Newcastle Civic Centre at 6pm.



Metro services director, Chris Carson, said: “It’s a busy time of the year for everyone as they enjoy nights out and festive events with friends and family, which is why we are providing train services later into the evening on Christmas Eve and on New Year’s Eve.

“Metro is part of everyday life in our region and is the most convenient way to get around during this hectic time of year.

"It is a quick and easy way to travel meaning you don’t have to worry about the traffic or the cost of parking.

“Customers will be able to go out over the festive period, and not have to worry about having a designated driver as Metro will be on hand to get people home safely.

"We hope the extra Metro services will help make life easier for our passengers and allow them to make the most of the festive season.”

Additional Christmas and New Year Metro services will be in operation across the festive period.

Below is all of the key Metro Christmas services information for 2018:

Christmas Eve

A weekday service will run on Christmas Eve until about 6.30pm, with an hourly service thereafter (and a 30 minute service in Newcastle city centre) until about 11:00pm*.

Christmas Day

No trains will be in operation on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day

On Boxing Day a normal Saturday service will run from about 8:00am until about 8:00pm.

A normal weekday service will run from Thursday,December 27, until Friday, December, 28 with a normal Saturday service on Saturday, December 29, and a normal Sunday service on Sunday, December 30.

New Year’s Eve

Trains will also run to a weekday timetable on New Year’s Eve until approximately 10:00pm then at a half hourly frequency (and a 15 minute service in Newcastle city centre) until about 11pm.

There will be additional trains running to accommodate extra travellers expected for Newcastle’s early evening New Year’s Eve celebrations.

New Year’s Day

No trains will be in operation on New Year’s Day. The timetable returns to normal service from Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

Bosses say that times will vary for each station and destination, please check before travelling.

For regular travel updates regarding Tyne and Wear Metro follow @My_Metro on Twitter, find Metro on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mymetrotw or visit Nexus.org.uk/metro or call Nexus on 0191 20 20 747.