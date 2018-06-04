Large amount of medication stolen from Sunderland pharmacy

A large amount of medication has been stolen from a Sunderland pharmacy.

Police say the theft took place at Rowlands Pharmacy, to the rear of Millfield Medical Centre in the city between 5pm on Friday and 8am this morning.

Offenders gained access to the premises and stole a variety of drugs from the store.

Officers say the medication could be harmful if taken by someone it is not prescribed to, and they are now urging for the drugs to be returned safely.

Anybody who has any information, or knows anything about the burglary, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 159 040618.