Lane closed on A19 following five-vehicle crash

A lane on the A19 had to be closed following a five-vehicle crash this evening.

It happened on the northbound side of the road at the B1320 turn-off for Peterlee.

Officers from Cleveland Road Policing Unit rushed to the scene to deal with the incident.

Highways England tweeted: "#A19 Northbound exit slip at #B1320 #Peterlee Lane 1 closed due to a 5 vehicle collision.

"@ClevelandRPU currently on scene."

The organisation says now that the scene has now been cleared and all lanes open.

Highways England tweeted: "The collision has been cleared and all lanes are open and running."