Lane closed on A19 after two-vehicle crash

Police are on scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound.

Officers were called at 11.40am to the incident where one of the vehicles had crashed into the central reservation on the stretch of road between Testos and the 1219.

Northumbria Police remain at the scene and lane two of the road is closed southbound between Testos and the 1219 the while emergency services deal with the incident.

A North East Ambulance spokesman said: "A paramedic was called to the scene but the the one patient in the vehicle refused treatment."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "We were called at 11.40am to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 involving a car which had crashed into the central reservation.

"Lane two of the A19 southbound between Testos and the 1219 is closed.

"Traffic is still able to pass but there are some tailbacks.

"Police remain on scene."