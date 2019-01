Drivers are facing delays after a lane was blocked on a busy road following a crash between a van and a bus.

It happened in Front Street, Fence Houses, between the junctions of Sedgeletch Road and High Dubmire.

One lane has been blocked.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "Front Street Fence Houses, delays and one lane blocked between the junctions of Sedgeletch Road and High Dubmire due to a collision between a bus and a van."