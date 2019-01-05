Lake Poets star scores as Sunderland beat Charlton in charity penalty shoot-out ahead of League One clash

Sunderland supporters have triumphed over their Charlton Athletic counterparts in a recreation of the 1998 Play-Off final penalty shootout.

Ahead of today's League One clash at the Valley, fans of both clubs joined together on the pitch for a charity shootout.

Among those to take a penalty for the Black Cats was club director Juan Sartori and Lake Poets star Marty Longstaff.

Juan and Marty both scored as Sunderland won the contest 4-1. the opposite of 1998's heartbreaking Wembley showdown when Peter's Reid's side lost to Alan Curbishley's Addicks.

Afterwards Marty, whose song Shipyards features in the introduction to episodes of Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die, tweeted: "Scored the 1st goal. Every goal was £250 to charity. Me Dar is proud of iz now. Regret not doing a Klinsman. 3 points today and it'll the best day ever. #sunderlandtilidie."

Marty performed the popular Shipyards on the Stadium of Light pitch at half-time during Sunderland's Boxing Day win over Bradford City.

An online campaign which received backing from TV star James Corden saw fans try to help get the song to number one for Christmas.