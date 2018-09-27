'Kung Fu fighter' jailed for nun chuck attack outside club

This is the moment police say a teenager "thought he was a Kung Fu fighter" and used a martial arts weapon in a street attack.

Kyle Morrow, 19, has been jailed for two years after he admitted attacking a man with nun chucks near to the Bigg Market in Newcastle.

Kyle Morrow has been jailed.

The 26-year-old victim had been enjoying a night out in March this year when Morrow intentionally bumped into one of his friends outside Mushroom.

One of Morrow's friends then started to verbally abuse the group of drinkers before Morrow decided to take action into his own hands.

CCTV was played in court showing what followed next as Morrow pulled some nun chucks from his trousers and began to use them in a sustained assault.

Police say it shows him wildly swinging the metal bars at the victim before he eventually subsided and fled the area laughing and hugging his friends.

A still from the CCTV footage which captured the assault where Kyle Morrow used a pair of nun chucks.

The violent assault left the 26-year-old victim needing hospital treatment for what was later diagnosed as a fractured eye socket and a broken nose.

Officers in the city centre were made aware of the assault and Morrow was arrested just minutes later after being identified as a potential suspect.

As he was being arrested by police the nun chucks in question fell out of his pocket and were seized by officers.

Morrow, of Claremont North Avenue, Gateshead, was charged with causing GBH with intent, assault occasioning ABH and possession of an offensive weapon.

The video clip shows Morrow with the weapon in his hands.

He was jailed for two years after pleading guilty at Newcastle Crown Court at an earlier date.

Following the case, investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Patterson said the assault was more akin to a martial arts movie.

He said: "There is no place for this kind of behaviour anywhere in our region but particularly not in the middle of a busy night out in Newcastle.

"This was an unprovoked attack that was more akin to a martial arts movie then in the middle of the Bigg Market.

"You can see from the CCTV that Morrow was laughing and joking with his friends after the assault and that says a lot about him.

"These are the actions of a thug showing off in front of his friends by carrying out a violent attack that ultimately scarred his victim for life.

"He deserves the significant prison sentence that he has been handed by a judge today and I hope this makes people think twice about their behaviour."