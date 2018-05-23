Knitters urged to make new outfits for Bradley Lowery Foundation teddy bears

Knitters are being urged to get crafty and make 500 new outfits for charity teddies.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation is looking for people who can sew or knit to create individual outfits for hundreds of teddies which were donated to the charity.

One of the teddies that needs a new outfit.

Around Christmas time, Newcastle Airport donated 700 teddies wearing Christmas jumpers to the charity, which was set up to help sick children in memory of six-year-old Bradley.

Around two hundred of the bears were donated to youngsters, including those in hospital, but the others are still in storage.

Lynn Murphy, of the foundation, launched in honour of the Blackhall youngster who sadly lost his fight with neuroblastoma last July, said they decided it would be good to get the community involved in giving the teddy bears a new look.

She said: “There are still about 500 of these teddies, but they are wearing Christmas jumpers.

This is something that the older generation can get involved with Lynn Murphy

“We thought it would be a lovely idea if we could get people to make new outfits to redress them, so they can be sold to raise money for the foundation.

“People can make tops or jumpers, whatever they like, and that way each one of the bears would be individual.”

Lynn said there is no restrictions on what sort of outfits they should be, but some maybe connected to the charity and Bradley, such as superhero costumes or football-themed.

Bosses said the project also allows everyone in the community, particularly older people, to join in and be part of the foundation.

Bradley Lowery.

Lots of events have been carried out to raise money for the foundation, but many are activities such as runs and skydiving, that older people might not feel able to be involved with.

Lynn said: “This is something that the older generation can get involved with. It is something for people of all ages.”

The teddy bears are 30cms tall for anyone wishing to make some clothing.

Anyone interested in making outfits should email the charity at: contact@bradleyloweryfoundation.com.