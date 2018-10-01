Knife-wielding masked man tries to rob Sunderland shop

A masked man carrying a knife tried to rob a Sunderland shop.

It happened at the Londis store in Lincoln Avenue in the Silksworth area of the city.

At 6.30am last Thursday a man entered the shop wearing all black and with his face covered.

He threatened workers with a knife, but they refused to hand him any money and chased him from the store.

The man then fled in the direction of Westgate Avenue.

Nobody was injured during the incident but the member of staff was very shaken up by what happened.

Police say enquiries to identify the person responsible are ongoing and anyone who may have seen him in the area is asked to contact police.

He is described as white, aged in his 20s and wearing all black.

People who can assist detectives with their investigation are being asked to call 101 quoting log 160 27/09/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.