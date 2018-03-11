Knife raider escapes with cash in Sunderland robbery

A raider armed with a knife threatened staff at a Sunderland store.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the robbery at around 7pm yesterday at a newsagents in Chester Road, near Princes Street, in Shiney Row.

A man entered the store armed with a knife and threatened the shop assistant before demanding cash. The man then leaves the store with a quantity of cash.

Nobody was injured during the incident but the member of staff was left shaken.

The man is described as wearing a black jacket and dark coloured trousers, with a balaclava covering his face.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 888 100318.