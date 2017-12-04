Kickboxer Bradley strikes gold at world championships

A schoolboy kickboxer is continuing to make a name for himself in the sport after returning from an international competition with an impressive haul of medals.

Bradley Brown, from Murton, won three golds, four silvers and two bronze medals for England in the Unified World Championships, held in Carrara, Italy.

Bradley Brown celebrates a win.

They come as the 12-year-old continues to compete nationally and internationally.

The Easington Academy student is a member of the Spartan Fighting Arts Academy, based in Hylton Castle, and has been training since he was five, with boxing also part of his skills.

He has followed his dad Ian, 38, into the sport.

His mum Christine, 36, who is also mum to Holly, nine, and Maximus, two, said: “His dad used to train at the gym and was interested in MMA and cage fighting and he got interested from there.

He’s very mature for a 12-year-old and I think a lot of that is to do with the discipline of fighting. Christine Brown

“He’s absolutely fantastic and he went to Italy last year and did the same competition with the World Kickboxing Association and in 2013 he went to Switzerland.

“He’s very mature for a 12-year-old and I think a lot of that is to do with the discipline of fighting.

“It makes you so proud and he is very small for his age, but he’s doing very well for his age category.”

Since 2012, Bradley has also collected titles including North East Champion, competed in the English Championship and won a series of gold medals at various competitions.