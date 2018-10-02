Kevin Keegan and Peter Reid heading for South Shields.

It is set to be a derby of a different kind when two former football managers come together under one roof.

Former Magpie boss Kevin Keegan will be joined by ex-Black Cats manager Peter Reid when they take to the stage to host a sportsman dinner in South Shields.

Peter Reid

The event will hear the pair reminisce about old times as well as take questions from the floor.

Both men have previously appeared on separate occasions at the Hedworth Hall in Dean Road.

But - on Thursday November 15 - fans will be able to see them both at the venue, compered by former Newcastle United player Joe Allon.

Keegan managed Newcastle from 1992 - 97 where he helped them win promotion as First Division champions.

He returned in January 2008 under Mike Ashley, but resigned eight-months later.

Keegan has recently released a book Kevin Keegan: My Life in Football where he also includes his time under as manager under current owner Ashley.

Reid managed Sunderland in 1995 winning promotion to the Premier League with the club on two occasions. He left in 2002.

Tickets priced from £50, including a meal, are available from the venue or calling 456 3112.