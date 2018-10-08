'Keep the North East flag flying' - your messages for X Factor star Molly Scott as she prepares for live shows

Fans of The X Factor have thrown their support behind a teenage contestant who is doing the North East proud with her performances.

Molly Scott is heading through to this year's live shows after impressing mentor Simon Cowell and a star-studded line-up of guests at the judges' houses round.

The teenager, from Easington, has always had a passion for singing - and mum Louise, 48, thinks Molly can go all the way.

She said: "Molly's been performing for a long time and even recently she's gone into a few schools where the children and even the parents have loved seeing her.

"She's really mature for her age and strong-minded as well. When she puts her mind to something she always gives 100% and I'm sure she will with the X Factor."

Molly has always loved performing.

Sixteen-year-old Molly wowed Cowell and his guests with her performance of Fake Love, by K-pop band BTS.

She joins fellow contestants Bella Penfold, Scarlett Lee and Shan in the Girls category.

Now, we have just weeks to wait to see how Molly, who goes to school in Hartlepool, will get on in the live shows, which start on October 20.

Here are some of your messages for Molly from our social media pages:

Molly with mentor Simon Cowell. Picture: Thames/Syco/ITV.

Ray Knight: "Well done Molly, keep the North East flag flying."

John Dean: "Very proud of her."

Rose Wharton: "Pleased she got through."

Joanne Reed: "Well done chuck you were amazing, coming out first to all them famous people and never faulted."

Tracey Hughes: "Well done Molly keep up good work say strong."

Jules Bee Gardner:"I am so happy for you Molly well done you so deserved a place in the finals. Smash it."

Carol Watson: "Keep it up Molly ... you're doing fantastic."

Moe Vernon: "Well done you are amazing."

Debi Jordison: "So pleased she got through."

Andrea Louise Sorby: "Well done Molly! Good luck in the finals! We are all rooting for you."

Julie Hindmarch: "Well done Molly deffo my winner."

John Dean: "You carry on doing County Durham proud Molly."