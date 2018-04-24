Katie Cast: Childhood, Instagram and quick-fire questions as Katie Bulmer-Cooke interviews Rosie Ramsey

Fitness trainer Katie Bulmer-Cooke and actress Rosie Ramsey have shared their thoughts on motherhood, business and fame in an online interview.

The women reveal their answers to a series of quick-fire questions - including their choice of fame or fortune - as well as discussing more in-depth topics like self-confidence, plastic surgery and being a parent and role model.

Rosie, who is married to South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey, also shares her memories of working in Minchella's as a teenager, her experiences of singing on stage with Ed Sheeran at the Customs House and how her life has changed since the birth of toddler son Robin.

So be prepared to laugh out loud and laugh along as the women talk through life's pitfalls and reveal all to the listeners.

Check out our first Katie Cast recording above, and share your views with Katie on Twitter @KatieBulmer1.

Katie Bulmer-Cooke interviews Rosie Ramsey,