Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Why the Royal wedding is an occasion to celebrate

The countdown has begun to the most highly anticipated wedding of the year, and while the opinion on the royals is often split, personally, I can’t wait.

I’ve already started planning how we are going to celebrate Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s big day in our house.

I’m a huge fan of the royal family and I’m always glued to the television when they have news to announce or are out and about on royal visits.

I think that big royal news always creates a big buzz and real feel-good factor.

Recently my mam reminded me of the day Prince Charles and Princess Diana got married all those years ago.

I was just a baby and she cracked open the Champagne and everyone sat around the TV in the living room, toasting the occasion ... and this weekend coming, I plan on doing something very similar.

Not only is it a great event for the whole family to enjoy all together in their living room, it’s also a great opportunity to create a sense of community.

It’s a long time since street parties hit the roads of Sunderland, and it would be fantastic to see them making a come back.

I’m definitely going to try and get my neighbours involved.

I’d love to see the street all dressed up with bunting and everyone out having a lovely time, with some music playing and some gorgeous weather (fingers crossed)!

Everyone is so busy these days, dashing to and from work and juggling life in general, often we don’t get the chance to be as neighbourly as in previous years, but events like this act as a great chance for everyone to come together and boost the feeling of community.

The royal wedding also presents opportunity for local businesses to increase revenue and create some fun marketing campaigns … in fact it’s an opportunity not to be missed!

Whether you’re in the business of food, events, clothing or anything in between, everyone can jump aboard the royal wedding bandwagon, and why not!

Not only will I be on the edge of my seat waiting to see Megan’s dress, I’m also eagerly awaiting the commentary of the day, featuring two of my favourite presenters, Dermot O’Leary and Scarlett Moffatt.

I think they will add a real down to earth feel to the day, and no doubt some humour too.

Here’s to us all being part of this magical day and doing something to get involved.

It will no doubt be a long time before we get another chance to experience such a big royal spectacle again, so let’s enjoy every second!