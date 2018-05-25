Katie Bulmer-Cooke’s The Apprentice dream finally comes true with new Sunderland business launch

Apprentice star Katie Bulmer-Cooke’s TV dream has finally come true.

When fitness fanatic Katie appeared on the BBC1 show in 2014, she pitched her idea for a business specialising in healthy food to Alan Sugar.

Kaite Bulmer-Cooke in The Guilt Free Kitchen. Picture by FRANK REID

But Lord Sugar wasn’t convinced Sunderland was the best location for such a venture and in week 10, Katie heard the immortal words ‘You’re fired.’

Now, however, she has had the last laugh after launching The Guilt Free Kitchen with business partner Joanne Meade, 43.

The new business in Hindsons Crescent North, Shiney Row, is now open.

“We are taking food that people love and making it good for them,” said Katie, 32.

We are taking food that people love and making it good for them. Katie Bulmer-Cooke

“Everything is healthy, everything is made from scratch. Nothing is processed and there are no artificial ingredients, just honest healthy food.”

The new business varies slightly from the original vision: “It is slightly different from the idea when I was on The Apprentice, when it was a restaurant approach - this is more of a deli,” said Katie.

“You can pop in, you can grab something and take it with you, or you can sit down - we have got a few tables and chairs.

“It is a bit more fast food than the original idea of a restaurant.”

Joanne Meade in The Guilt Free Kitchen. Picture by FRANK REID

Katie, who will carry on her fitness training business, believes she has found the perfect partner to make The Guilt Free Kitchen a success: “Joanne’s background is in food - she has a shop in South Shields, has run pubs and loves healthy food,” she said.

“She is amazing - I call us the Dream Team.”

The pair have a staff of six and being a boss is a new experience for Katie.

“It is definitely a different experience but it is really nice to be part of a team, and it is lovely that all the staff feel as passionate about the shop being a success as Joanne and I are.”