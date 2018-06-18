Katie Bulmer-Cooke: Invite unsung heroes to Northern Spire opening - not just same old faces

Last week it was reported that the opening of Sunderland’s Northern Spire Bridge could see many miss out, as an invite only policy was revealed.

Reading the article in last week’s Echo, I couldn’t help but feel frustrated at the thought of many people who wish to be involved in a very important day, not being given the chance to.

The Northern Spire is the first bridge to be built across the Wear in more than 40 years, and many of us may not see an event such as this again in our lifetime, yet without an invite, will be excluded from having such an experience.

A quote in the article, from Sunderland City Council’s head of infrastructure and transportation, said that ‘we don’t want thousands and thousands of people turning up in an uncontrolled manner’ and ‘the most likely option would be an invite only event with some members of the public’.

While I fully appreciate that crowd management and safety must be at the forefront of all decisions regarding any event, in my opinion the occasion should be about encouraging Sunderland residents to feel part of something memorable within the city.

Events like this should be viewed as an opportunity to enhance the feeling of community and pride in the city for everyone ... not just the VIPs that receive an invite to multiple events in the city.

Occasions such as this should be used as a celebration for great things happening in the city AND the people that make Sunderland great. Naturally, those involved in the construction should be in attendance, but why not choose some new VIPs for a change too?

I’d love to see local, unsung heroes get a invite, such as NHS workers who’ve gone the extra mile, young carers or those who have worked tirelessly to raise funds for local charities for example ... why not give those people the VIP treatment for the day as a thank you for their hard work?

The Northern Spire Bridge has quickly become a huge landmark within the city and the official opening will undoubtedly be a well organised event that will be incredibly memorable in the city’s history, and I do hope that when the ‘invite only’ list is put together, that it isn’t just made up of the same faces as other events.

The article also stated that although the project is yet to be finished, it is currently under budget and is predicted to remain so, and with that in mind, maybe there is some scope to spend a little on including more people from across the city, making it more accessible and giving more people the chance to be part of a key date in Sunderland’s history.