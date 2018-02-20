Karate kids kick off season in style

A group of karate kids have kicked their season off in style.

Members of the Dokan Karate Club - based in Boldon, Whitburn and Sunderland - came home with a supper haul of medals from the Yorkshire Open tournament and the English Kyu Grade National Championships.

Anais Errigton in action

The 49-strong squad came back from Yorkshire with over 100 medals and from the national championship with six gold medal winners.

The club’s chief instructor, Kevan Mitchinson, said: “This was a fabulous way to start 2018 for Dokan squad.

“As well as their individual performances, the camaraderie and friendship that exists between our students is fantastic.

“They all train hard and enter to win but I want everyone enjoying the tournaments, enjoy the day and support each other throughout the day.”

Laila Hunnam with her Yorkshire Championship shirt

He added: “At these two tournaments, they did all of that, as well as producing some great performances.

“The entire club performed as well as I could have hoped for but special mention should be made at the Yorkshire event of the performances by Laila Hunnam, Lola Cassidy, Lewis Pounder Isobel Pye, Katie Hunnam, Danny Hewitt, Eve Palmer and Anjalee Dhaliwall.

“At the national event, we won six gold medals, four silver and 26 bronze medals from the 33 students entered and that was a

“The team kata of Anais Errington, Emma Snaith and Elle Smith deserve a mention and the kumite team, with Emma Hutchinson, Isabella Shields and Emma Cole did particularly well.”

Emma Snaith in action

He added: “The medal haul is only possible with a large strong squad.”