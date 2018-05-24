JustGiving appeal launched to help family of tragic dad Alex Slark with funeral costs

An online appeal has been launched to help the family of crash victim Alex Slark.

The 26-year-old dad-of-one, from Washington, was on his way to work at Nissan on Tuesday evening when his black BMW 320i is believed to have collided with two stationary vehicles before then colliding with a heavy goods vehicle at the junction of the A1290 and Cherry Blossom Way.

Alex Slark with daughter Scarlett

Now family friends Gemma Hunter and Stacey Wareing have set up a page on the JustGiving website with the aim of raising £2,000 to help parents Brenda and Alex Snr with the cost of his funeral.

The pair are close friends of Alex’s sister Stephanie McIntyre.

“I know the family really well and I have known Alex a long time,” said Gemma.

“We just wanted to do something to help the family, so we set the page up.

“When you lose someone, you don’t want to be worrying about money.

“Unfortunately Alex did not have life insurance. Alex has such a big family and I’m sure with so many people knowing and loving him, people would want to help.

“So we are asking for donations to help pay towards his funeral, to give him the send off he deserves and would have wanted.”

Stephanie expressed the family’s gratitude to Gemma and Stacey on her Facebook page.

“Thank you so much for the two ladies who have set this up,” she said.

“I’m honoured to call them my best friends.

“My parents will be so grateful for this as they have already expressed concerns over financial payments for the funeral.

“My brother would want the biggest party going with everyone there for him. Thank you again xxx”

Anyone who wants to donate to the fund can visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/4-alex-slark

Police are investigating Alex’s death and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed Tuesday night’s accident, especially anybody with dash cam footage.

Anyone who is able to help should contact police on 101 quoting log 1261 22/05/18.