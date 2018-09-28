Just loo-k at you now! Seaburn's Tram Shelter toilets are restored to their former glory

Seaburn's Tram Shelter toilets have reopened after undergoing a major makeover.

Seaburn's Tram Shelter toilets have reopened to the public after after being restored to their former glory.



The Victorian toilets, which first opened in 1901, had fallen into a state of disrepair after being closed for a number of years.



But they have now been restored to their former glory, with many of their original features retained and restored, including the original sanitary ware and terrazzo flooring.

The toilets have now reopened to the public

As well as completing the restoration of the toilet block, Sunderland City Council is also looking at opportunities to 'sensitively convert' the Tram Shelter itself into a cafe/restaurant.



The council also wants local people to help piece together the history of the building, which incorporates the toilets below ground level and the Tram Shelter above.



Coun Stuart Porthouse, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Regeneration, said: “We believe the Tram Shelter with its toilets was the terminus of the tram network in Sunderland.



"But we'd be very interested to know more about their history so if anyone knows more about them or has any old photos of the building we'd love to hear from them.



"The reopening of the Tram Shelter toilets is part of the our ongoing regeneration of the seafront which has seen £10m invested in improvements since 2010.

"The toilets will complement the existing facilities at the seafront which include, fully accessible Changing Place toilets at Roker and Seaburn."





The Victorian toilets were first opened in 1901

The Tram Shelter toilets during the restoration work