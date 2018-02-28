Jury hears lyrics of song at centre of arson case

Lyrics of a ‘disrespectful’ rap song which allegedly led to the singer being targeted in three arson attacks were read to a jury.

Alan Smart is alleged to have set three fires, two at houses occupied by rap singer David Baker, and one to his Audi car.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Prosecutors claim Smart was annoyed by the lyrics of a rap song recorded by Baker under his stage name of Baby B.

Part of the lyrics read: “Give it to him, give it to him, give it to him, Baby B’s coming.

“You’re not clever, you’re not Smart, your first name’s Alan and you are like a retard.

“Like a little schoolkid with a pack of matches, running around the playground saying you can’t catch us.”

Peter Makepeace QC, prosecuting, told a jury at Teesside Crown Court: “In some respects the motive for these arsons doesn’t matter.

“But what we say is this disrespectful song was at least part of the motive for setting the fires. You may conclude that Mr Smart is not a man who takes kindly to being disrespected.”

The jury heard a fire was started in the doorway of a house in St Helen’s Drive, Seaham, and another fire was started at a house in Princess Road, Seaham, both addresses known to be occupied by Mr Baker.

The second fire was the most serious, trapping Vicki Barnes, Mr Baker’s partner at the time, in her bedroom. She escaped by jumping from a first floor window.

Smart, 39, of Shrewsbury Crescent, Humbledon, Sunderland, denies arson on December 23 and 24, both 2011, and he denies arson with intent to endanger life on April 29, 2012.

Robert Woodcock QC, defending, told the court Smart had decided not to give evidence in his own defence.

In the dock with Smart is David Roberts, 54, of Sorley Street, Millfield, Sunderland.

He denies arson with intent to endanger life on April 29, 2012.

Roberts is alleged to have driven Smart to the scene of the fire in Princess Road.

Giving evidence in his own defence, Roberts said he had known Smart for about 10 years having met him through their shared interest in pigeons.

Roberts admitted he took amphetamine and has a criminal record.

“But there is no violence on my record,” he said.

“Arson is not something I would do and I didn’t know anything about anyone starting fires in Seaham.”

