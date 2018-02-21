Junior doctor knocked over woman on Sunderland crossing

A junior doctor inflicted serious injuries on a woman she knocked down on a zebra crossing after finishing a night shift at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Adela Deans had finished a shift in neurological surgery at Sunderland Royal Hospital when she failed to spot the woman crossing the road on Grindon Broadway on the morning of Friday, January 12, South Tyneside magistrates heard.

The 24-year-old, who was driving a Ford Focus, hit the woman who suffered a broken hip and arm, the court was told.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “This lady has been at work overnight as a junior doctor at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“She has approached the pedestrian crossing towards the end of the morning rush-hour at 9.15am.

“The car in the next lane stops to let the lady cross. Unfortunately, Miss Deans doesn’t realise there is a pedestrian on the crossing and she strikes this lady.

“The police say she suffers serious injuries and I understand the lady suffered a fractured hip.”

Mr Anderson added: “She is interviewed and says she didn’t feel particularly tired at the time. She had started work at 8pm and finished between 8.30am and 9am.”

Deans, now of Bramhall Lane South, Stockport, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Defence solicitor Richard Copsey, who addressed the court on Deans’ behalf, said she had a clean licence for six years.

Sentencing Deans, District Judge Roger Judge Elsey said: “This was a momentary lapse of attention.

“It did, unfortunately, lead to some fairly serious injuries, or significant injuries.”

She was fined £300 and was told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Her licence will be endorsed with five penalty points.