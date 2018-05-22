Judge told of court 'death threat' made against shamed Newcastle United winger

Young Premier League star Rolando Aarons was given a death threat in the court building, a judge was told.

After the Newcastle United winger was given a suspended prison sentence for affray, he was approached by someone in the foyer of Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Edward Bindloss was told of the alleged incident after he sentenced one of Aarons' friends several hours later than the others were dealt with.

Tony Davis, representing the friend Kallum Phillips, said Aarons and his group were on the ground floor of the court.

He said: "Whilst in that area, captured by CCTV and witnessed by security staff, a gentleman who is believed to be Mr Erskine (the man who was injured in the club brawl), who was present throughout the hearing this morning, has approached the group and has threatened in the most serious terms that 'they believed it's over, but it's not' and he intends to kill them.

"These threats are obviously very serious."

Mr Davis said the man then left the court.

Mr Davis asked the judge to order that the police investigate the matter as it allegedly happened within the precincts of the court.

Judge Bindloss said he will speak to the Recorder of Newcastle and that he may take the matter further.

Phillips, 23, of Kensington Park, Bristol, was given a 10 month jail term suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £150 costs.